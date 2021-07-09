Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.96.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

