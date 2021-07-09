Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 623,009 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of LKQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.74 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.