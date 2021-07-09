Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 84.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,272,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $35.36 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 over the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

