Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,272,540 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

