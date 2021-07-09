Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 180,728 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

