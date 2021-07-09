Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1,309.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

NSIT stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

