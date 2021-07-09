Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 238,209 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,209 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Huntsman worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.