Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 287,418 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 287,418 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

