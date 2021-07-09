Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 78,843 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,843 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Graco were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.61 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

