Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,826 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medifast were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

