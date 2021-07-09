Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

NYSE ASAN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $3,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.