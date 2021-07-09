Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 182,061 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.