Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,488.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,488 ($71.70) and last traded at GBX 5,416 ($70.76), with a volume of 781716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,460 ($71.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on AHT. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,109.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

