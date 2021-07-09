Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $309.00

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $309.00 and last traded at $306.39, with a volume of 3464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

