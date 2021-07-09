Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,228 ($29.11). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,163 ($28.26), with a volume of 885,095 shares.

ABF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,300.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.