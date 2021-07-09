Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post $6.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 17,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,153. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

