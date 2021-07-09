Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

