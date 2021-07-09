Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 13,917 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.