Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 37,569 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.06% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

