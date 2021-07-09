Atom Investors LP Invests $386,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $475.76 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

