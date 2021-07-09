Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $28,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $27,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PAYA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

