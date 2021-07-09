Atom Investors LP Sells 7,928 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

