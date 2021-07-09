Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,651,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

