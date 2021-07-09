AtromG8 Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $189,594.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

