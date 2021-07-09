Aurora Investment Counsel Has $677,000 Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,871,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.12. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

