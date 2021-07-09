Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $906,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $244.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.80. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

