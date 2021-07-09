Autohome Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 959% compared to the typical volume of 595 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 78.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 11.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $62.44 on Friday. Autohome has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.