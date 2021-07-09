Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.