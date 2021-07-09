Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.41.

AUTL opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

