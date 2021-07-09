AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

