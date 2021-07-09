Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Shares Down 10.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 431,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

