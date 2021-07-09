Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $37.73 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

