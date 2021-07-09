AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,829 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

