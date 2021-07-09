AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

