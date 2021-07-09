Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.