AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.AZZ also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

