Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 1,443,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,881,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.75 ($0.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 31.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.70.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

