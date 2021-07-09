Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Shares of BMA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 3,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,662. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $900.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Macro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

