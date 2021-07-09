Bank of America Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $21.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.32.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.