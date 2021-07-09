Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,782 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ADT were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1,235.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

