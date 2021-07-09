Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

INDB opened at $70.10 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.