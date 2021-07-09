Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ZNH opened at $29.91 on Friday. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNH. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

