Bank of Montreal Can Has $832,000 Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medifast were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.55. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

