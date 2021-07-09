Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

