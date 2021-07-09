Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,287 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $106.69 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

