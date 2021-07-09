Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,068 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.