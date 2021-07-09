Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.