Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.84 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Huron Consulting Group worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

