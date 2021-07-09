Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $158,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCF stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

