Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,461,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

